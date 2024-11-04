Home
BSF arrests 16 Bangladeshi nationals along international border in Meghalaya, Tripura

The BSF said during questioning they revealed that they had entered the area to travel to neighbouring Assam in search of employment. The Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to police.
Sumir Karmakar
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 16:52 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 16:52 IST
Border security forceTripuraBSFMeghalayaBangladeshi infiltrators

