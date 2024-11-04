BSF arrests 16 Bangladeshi nationals along international border in Meghalaya, Tripura

<p>Guwahati: BSF and local police personnel arrested 16 Bangladeshi nationals in Meghalaya and Tripura on Monday after they infiltrated through the border with Bangladesh. </p><p>Meghalaya frontier of the BSF said based on specific information, seven Bangladeshis were arrested near the border at Badlamgiri trijunction in South Garo Hills district on Monday. </p><p>The arrested individuals were identified as Amir Ali, Mir Jahan, Biplob Mia, Angur Hussain, Chand Mia, Rasel Mia and Bakul Mia. They are all residents of Kurigram district in Bangladesh. In another drive, BSF personnel apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals and three Indian "touts" from a vehicle near the India-Bangladesh check gate at Dawki in East Khasi Hills district. The arrested individuals were identified as Shorobindu Biswas, Royal Talukder, Rony Lamin and Kausalla Talukdar. </p>.BJP-led Tripura govt seeks complete fencing of border with Bangladesh after rise in influx .<p>The BSF said during questioning they revealed that they had entered the area to travel to neighbouring Assam in search of employment. The Bangladeshi nationals were handed over to police.</p><p>In another statement, BSF manning the border in Tripura said five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested at Sabroom area in South Tripura district. The Bangladeshi nationals hail from Khagrachari in Bangladesh. </p><p>Fallout of the unrest: </p><p>The BSF has arrested several Bangladeshi nationals in Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura since the Sheikh Hasina government was ousted in August. India shares 4,096kms border with Bangladesh but many stretches has remained unfenced despite demands by local organisations to fence them in order to prevent illegal migration. The BSF stepped up vigil along the border in the Northeast and West Bengal since the unrest unfolded in Bangladesh. </p><p>Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma recently said most of the arrested Bangladeshi nationals were found to be Muslims and had fled after many garment factories shut down due to the unrest and change of guard in Bangladesh. He said many such illegal migrants had arranged fake Indian identity documents and had even reached South Indian states like Tamil Nadu for jobs. He said such illegal migration could pose a threat to national security. </p>