Bangladesh to continue diplomatic efforts to bring back Sheikh Hasina from India: Foreign Adviser

Hasina, the 78-year-old Awami League leader has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year in the face of the massive protests.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 13:07 IST
Published 10 December 2025, 13:07 IST
