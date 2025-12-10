<p>Dhaka: Bangladesh's interim government on Wednesday said it will continue diplomatic efforts to bring back from India deposed prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who has been convicted and sentenced in multiple cases.</p>.<p>The 78-year-old Awami League leader has been living in India since she fled Bangladesh on August 5 last year in the face of the massive protests.</p>.<p>"We will try to convince India to send her back to Dhaka," Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain was quoted as saying by the state-run BSS news agency.</p>.<p>Touhid noted that Hasina's repatriation ultimately depends on India's decision.</p>.<p>On Saturday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Hasina came to India "in a certain circumstance and I think that circumstance clearly sort of is a factor in what happens to her. But again, that is something which she has to make up her mind." </p><p>Responding to reports suggesting possible third-country resettlement for the former premier, Touhid said he had only seen such claims in media coverage.</p>.<p>"I did not receive any information through diplomatic channels," he added. Touhid had earlier said Bangladesh was not ruling out a response from India.</p>.Bangladesh ex-PM Khaleda Zia's UK evacuation faces fresh delay as air ambulance withdraws Dhaka landing request.<p>On November 17, the International Crimes Tribunal sentenced Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal to death for "crimes against humanity" committed during the July-August mass uprising last year.</p>.<p>Following the court verdict, Bangladesh sent a letter to India seeking her extradition.</p>.<p>India said it is examining a request by Bangladesh's interim government to extradite Hasina, asserting that New Delhi is committed to ensuring the best interests of the people of that country.</p>.<p>Hasina has said the judgment has been made by a "rigged tribunal established and presided over by an unelected government with no democratic mandate".</p>.<p>On November 27, another court sentenced Hasina to 21 years in jail in three corruption cases related to irregularities in allocations of land in a government housing project.</p>.<p>On December 1, Hasina was convicted by a court which sentenced her to five years in jail and her niece, British parliamentarian Tulip Siddiq, to a two-year jail term in a land scam case.</p>