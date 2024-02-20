Buddha's bone fragments to be sent from India to Thailand; sacred relics to be treated as 'state guest'

The culture ministry said the relics will be accorded the dignity of a state guest, with an Indian Air Force aircraft and prayer ceremonies. Six monks will travel with the delegation.

Apart from the Kapilavastu relics, the relics of two of Buddha’s disciples, Arahata Sariputra and Arahata Maudgalayana, which are currently in Sanchi, will also be taken to Thailand.

The relics will journey to Thailand on February 22, and will be returned to India on March 19.

In Thailand, the relics will go through a period of quarantine at the National Museum, Bangkok after which it will be displayed at Bangkok’s Sanam Luang Pavillion for 11 days. After that, the relics will be displayed at Chiang Mai, Ubon Ratchathani, and finally at Krabi, with the schedule earmarking 5 days at each of the three venues.

Culture secretary Govind Mohan said that the relics will be accompanied by a delegation of 22 people, and prayer ceremonies will take place before and after the relics aboard the IAF flight. Union Minister of Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar as well as Governor of Bihar Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will be part of the delegation.