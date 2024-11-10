Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Bulldozer justice simply unacceptable under rule of law, says Supreme Court

The apex court delivered its verdict in a matter related to demolition of a house in Maharajganj district of Uttar Pradesh in 2019.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 November 2024, 19:34 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 09 November 2024, 19:34 IST
India NewsSupreme CourtBulldozer

Follow us on :

Follow Us