<p>New Delhi: A day after he won the elections for the Vice- President, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/c-p-radhakrishnan">C P Radhakrishnan</a> is set to take oath on September 12 in a ceremony formally administered by President Droupadi Murmu. On Wednesday, the Election Commission certified the election declaring Radhakrishnan as the 15th Vice President of India.</p><p>President Murmu is expected to administer the oath of office of Radhakrishnan in a formal</p><p>Ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhawan. Radhakrishnan, who was set to win atleast 437 votes, bagged 452 votes indicating cross voting by the INDIA MPs. INDIA candidate Sudharshan Reddy lost the elections by a margin of 152 votes. </p><p>Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Vivek Joshi and S S Sandhu signed the certification of election.</p><p>"Thereafter, a signed copy of the same was handed over to the Union Home Secretary by Bhanu Prakash Yeturu, Deputy Election Commissioner, and Suman Kumar Das, Secretary, which will be read out at the time of the oath taking ceremony of the new Vice President," it said.</p><p>The election was necessitated by the unexpected exit of Jagdeep Dhankar who resigned on the first day of the Monsoon Session. The immediate fallout that led to the resignation was Dhankar allowing an impeachment motion against Justice Yashwant Verma of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha which took the BJP by surprise. </p><p>Dhankar's relationship with the BJP was strained for a while as he had been taking decisions on his own. Miffed by the development, BJP leaders skipped a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee Dhankar had called that day and instead sent in a sealed envelope which eventually led to his exit. BJP leaders remain tight lipped about the content, there is speculation that they were mulling an impeachment of Dhankar himself and over 132 signatures were collected.</p>