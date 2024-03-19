SC refuses to stay CAA implementation, asks Centre to respond to pleas within 3 weeks

The court asked the Centre to file its response within three weeks to the applications for stay on the rules. It posted the matter for hearing on April 9.

The bench declined to consider plea by the applicants led by a number of counsels seeking a statement from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that they would not grant citizenships till the next date of hearing.

"I am not going to make any statement," Mehta said.

On repeated contention by the counsel for the petitioners, the bench said infrastructure for grant of citizenship is not yet in place.

The bench said it was giving the Union government time to file reply.

The court also decided to consider the matters arising out of Assam, where an exercise for National Citizenship Register has taken place.

Senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Indira Jaising and Vijay Hansaria asked the court to seek a statement from Mehta that no citizenship would be granted in the meantime as once citizenship is granted, the whole process would become irreversible and the matter would become infructuous.