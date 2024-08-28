Cabinet approves rolling out private FM radio for 234 uncovered new cities including 16 for Karnataka

New Delhi: Sixteen towns and cities in Karnataka, including Bagalkot, Bellary and Hassan, will soon have private FM radio channels with the Union Cabinet on Wednesday clearing a proposal for conducting e-auctions for 730 FM radio channels in 234 locations.

Till now, there has been no FM channels in these cities and towns. This is the third batch of ascending e-auctions with estimated reserve price of Rs 784.87 crore under Private FM Radio Phase Ill Policy.

In Karnataka, the government has chosen auctions for Bagalkot (3 FM channels), Belgaum (4), Bellary (4), Bidar (3), Bijapur (4), Chikmagalur (3), Chitradurga (3), Davangere (4), Gadag Betigeri (3), Hassan (3), Hospet (3), Kolar (3), Raichur (3), Shimoga (4), Tumkur (3) and Udupi (3).