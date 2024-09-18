Cabinet approves Rs 24,475 cr subsidy on P&K fertilisers for rabi season

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday approved Rs 24,474.53 crore subsidy on phosphatic and potassic (P&K) fertilisers for the rabi season of 2024-25 to ensure supply of crop nutrients to farmers at affordable rates.

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved the Nutrient Based Subsidy (NBS) rates for rabi season 2024 (from October 2024 to March 2025) on P&K fertilizers.

"The tentative budgetary requirement for rabi season 2024 would be approximately Rs 24,475.53 crore," an official statement said.