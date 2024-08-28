Cabinet approves two new lines, multi-tracking project across Indian Railways costing Rs 6,456 crore

These three projects covering 7 Districts in 4 states- Odisha, Jharkhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 300 Kms.

With these projects, 14 New Stations will be constructed, providing enhanced connectivity to 2 (Two) Aspirational Districts (Nuapada and East Singhbum). New Line projects will provide connectivity to approx. 1,300 villages and about 11 lakh population. Multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 1,300 villages and about 19 lakh population, said the statement.

These are essential routes for transportation of commodities, including agriculture products, fertilizer, coal, iron ore, steel, cement and limestone. The capacity augmentation works will result in additional freight traffic of magnitude 45 MTPA (Million Tonnes Per Annum).

The Railways being environment friendly and energy efficient mode of transportation, will help both in achieving climate goals and minimizing logistics cost of the country, reduce oil import (10 crore litres) and lower CO2 emissions (240 crore Kg) which is equivalent to plantation of 9.7 crore trees, the statement said.