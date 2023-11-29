Cabinet nod for Rs 1,261 cr scheme to provide drones to 15,000 women SHGs for 2 years

The government in a note said that appropriate clusters where usage of drones is economically feasible will be identified, and 15,000 women SHGs in various states will be identified for the providing drones. The Centre will provide financial assistance of 80 per cent of the cost of the drone and its accessories, which will be capped at Rs 8 lakh. The women can raise the rest of the amount from the Cluster Level Federation (CLFs) of SHGs as a loan under the National Agriculture Infra Financing Facility (AIF) which attracts an interest of 3 per cent.

The SHG Clusters will send a representative for a 15-day training which will include a 5-day mandatory drone pilot training and an additional 10-day training for agriculture purpose of nutrient and pesticide application. The women will be encouraged to advocate the use of nano fertilisers such as Nano Urea and Nano DAP. The move could yield an additional income of at least Rs 1 lakh per annum.