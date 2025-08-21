Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

CAG says over 1 lakh complaints of water shortage in toilets of railways coaches in 2022-23

The audit report details the performance audit of "Cleanliness and Sanitation in Long-Distance Trains in Indian Railways" for the period from 2018-19 to 2022-23 tabled in the Parliament.
Last Updated : 21 August 2025, 17:04 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 August 2025, 17:04 IST
India NewsRailwayswater shortagetoilets

Follow us on :

Follow Us