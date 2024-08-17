Call for nationwide protest against SC sub-classification verdict on Aug 21

New Delhi: A confederation of Dalit and Adivasi organisations have called for nationwide protest demanding a central law to nullify a Supreme Court judgement allowing sub-classification of Scheduled Castes (SCs) in the quota system, claiming that it affects their Constitutional rights.

The National Confederation of Dalit and Adivasi Organisations (NACDAOR) also urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately release caste data of employees in the union government to present the “correct figure” of representation, as it has the data of caste of SC, ST and OBC employees.

Its demand also includes sacking of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta with NACDAOR Chairman Ashok Bharti claiming that the law officer took “ill-conceived” position in the court without consulting stakeholders that hurt the Constitutional rights of SCs.

Announcing the August 21 protest, Bharti told a press conference, “the government wants the SCs, STs and OBCs to fight against each other. It should release the caste-based data of employees, as it has collected such details of SCs, STs and OBCs and it will provide a clear picture about the castes that are represented.”

The government is deliberately not providing this data, he alleged.