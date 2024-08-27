'Can behead you...': Kangana Ranaut gets death threats for 'Emergency' movie, seeks police help

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has sought police help ahead of the release of her movie Emergency after she reportedly received threats on social media.

The BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi has been in the eye of the storm over her comments on the farmers' protests, which saw her being rapped by her own party.

Kangana plays former PM Indira Gandhi in the upcoming movie.

A video on social media shows a man saying "Aap ye picture release karte ho toh sardaaron ne aapko chappal maarni hai. Laafa toh aapne kha liya. I’m a very proud Indian. If I spot you anywhere in my country and in my Maharashtra, I’m saying this, not just as a Sikh and a proud Marathi, but all my Hindu, Christian and Muslim brothers will also welcome you with chappals." Kangana shared the video on her X handle and tagged Himachal, Punjab, and Maharashtra police requesting them to look into the matter.