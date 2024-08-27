'Can behead you...': Kangana Ranaut gets death threats for 'Emergency' movie, seeks police help

Actor and politician Kangana Ranaut has sought police help ahead of the release of her movie Emergency after she reportedly received threats on social media.
The BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi has been in the eye of the storm over her comments on the farmers' protests, which saw her being rapped by her own party.
Kangana plays former PM Indira Gandhi in the upcoming movie.
A video on social media shows a man saying "Aap ye picture release karte ho toh sardaaron ne aapko chappal maarni hai. Laafa toh aapne kha liya. I’m a very proud Indian. If I spot you anywhere in my country and in my Maharashtra, I’m saying this, not just as a Sikh and a proud Marathi, but all my Hindu, Christian and Muslim brothers will also welcome you with chappals." Kangana shared the video on her X handle and tagged Himachal, Punjab, and Maharashtra police requesting them to look into the matter.
DH could not independently verify the video.
Another person in the clip can be heard saying "History cannot be changed. If they portray Sikhs as terrorists in the film, fir yaad rakhna jiska movie kar rahi hai uska kya scene hua tha. Remember who Satwant Singh and Beant Singh were. Jo hume ungli karte hai, vo ungli hi chatka dete hai hum… Agar hum sar katwa sakte hai toh sar kaat bhi sakte hai."
The Akal Takht, the highest temporal seat of the Sikhs, and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) have already demanded an immediate ban on the film Emergency, claiming it tries to "character assassinate" Sikhs.
SGPC chief Harjinder Singh Dhami had also sought the registration of an FIR against Kangana Ranaut, as well as the film's writer, director, producer and lead actor.
The Sikh bodies believe the movie aims to 'create an anti-Sikh narrative about the martyrs of June 1984'. The year saw anti-Sikh riots following the assassination of Indira Gandhi by her Sikh bodyguards, who in turn shot at her, following the Indian government's Operation Blue Star -- a military operation carried out at Amritsar's Golden Temple.
Emergency is now slated to release on September 6, 2024.
With PTI inputs
Published 27 August 2024, 07:16 IST