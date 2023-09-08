Can India's global ambitions survive its deepening chasms at home?

Not far away, however, were the remnants of bitter division: grieving families, charred vehicles and the rubble of bulldozed shops and homes. Weeks before, deadly religious violence had erupted in the Nuh district, the site of the resort. The internet was shut down, and thousands of troops were rushed in. Clashes quickly spread to the gates of Gurugram, a tech startup hub just outside New Delhi that India bills as a city of the future.