Delhi-bound Air India aircraft collides with tug-tractor in Pune airport; passengers offloaded safely

A Pune to Delhi Air India aircraft met with an accident on Thursday night when it collided with a tug-tractor at the Pune Airport.
“The aircraft, carrying around 180 passengers, suffered damage to its nose and a tyre near the landing gear. Despite the collision, all passengers and crew on board are reported to be safe,” an airport official told news agency ANI.
Later in a statement, Air India said that the flight was eventually cancelled and all passengers were given full refunds and offered complimentary rescheduling.
"Those with onward international connections were flown to Delhi by other carriers. An investigation into the incident has already been initiated," the statement added.
Published 17 May 2024, 07:10 IST