Canada incidents mostly due to their internal politics: Jaishankar

The ties between India and Canada came under severe strain following Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations in September last year of the 'potential' involvement of Indian agents in the killing of Nijjar. India has dismissed Trudeau's charges as 'absurd' and 'motivated.' “Canada did not give any proof. They do not share any evidence with us in certain cases, police agencies also do not cooperate with us. It is their political compulsion in Canada to blame India. As election is coming in Canada, they indulge in vote bank politics,” the external affairs minister said.