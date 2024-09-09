Cancer drugs, Namkeens to get cheaper, no GST on research funds

Additionally, the much-anticipated potential reduction in GST on health insurance premium has been deferred. Sitharaman said that there were detailed discussions on the matter.

A Group of Ministers (GoM) headed by Bihar’s Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary will examine the issue and give its recommendation by the end of October. The GoM on rate rationalisation, which is also headed by Choudhary, will meet on September 23 to finalise its recommendation.

Funds given for research to universities established by the law of Centre, state governments as well as the private universities and research institutions who have obtained income tax exemptions will not be required to pay GST.

“Funds going to any one of these from the government or from private, whether quid pro quo or not, will be exempt,” the finance minister said.

Sitharaman, who chaired the meeting, said that, “there was complete unanimity on this proposal which I put forward.”

The move comes days after the Directorate General of GST Intelligence sent show cause notices to seven prominent academic institutions for unpaid taxes on research grants given since 2017. IIT Delhi has been asked to pay Rs 120 crore while tax notices to other institutions range from Rs 5 crore to Rs 60 crore.