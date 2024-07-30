Can't you hear cries of women, children in Manipur: Congress MP to PM Modi

New Delhi: In an emotionally-charged speech in the Lok Sabha, Congress' Outer Manipur MP Alfred Arthur urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday to visit the violence-hit state and asked, "Can you not hear the cries of the women and children who cannot go back to their homes"?

Participating in a debate in the Lok Sabha on the Union Budget for 2024-25, Arthur launched a scathing attack on the BJP-led NDA government and asked why Union ministers had not visited Manipur since May 3, 2023, when they used to visit the northeastern state almost every week before that.