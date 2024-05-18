Capacity building important component in India's defence, security engagement with Maldives: MEA

The MEA spokesperson said, "Yes, capacity building is an important component in our defence and security engagement with the Maldives. We have in the past trained their personnel on the defence side and, if we receive a request for training of pilots, if this request is made, we will be happy to take it forward." The Maldives is one of India's key maritime neighbours in the Indian Ocean Region and the overall bilateral ties, including in areas of defence and security, witnessed an upward trajectory under the previous government in Male.