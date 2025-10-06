<p>The Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), on October 4, announced a revised set of toll rules, effective from November 15, in hopes to promote digital payments via <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/fastag">FASTag </a>and abolish the use of cash across National Highways plazas.</p><p>As per a <a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2174761#:~:text=Under%20the%20new%20rule%2C%20vehicles,payment%20is%20made%20in%20cash." rel="nofollow">statement</a> released by <em>PIB, </em>the new rule states that vehicles entering a fee plaza without a valid, functional FASTag will be charged twice the applicable user fee, if the fee payment is made in cash. </p><p>With the Indian government amending the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 to have users prefer a digital method of payment, those who choose to pay via the Unified Payment Interface (UPI), will be charged 1.25 times the applicable user fee considering the category of the vehicle.</p>. Rs 3000 FASTag Annual Pass commences from today: Price and eligibility conditions.<p>"If a vehicle needs to pay a user fee of ₹100 through valid FASTag, the fee will be ₹200 if paid in cash and ₹125, if paid via UPI," the ministry statement said.</p>.NHAI to install QR code signboards with project specific info of National Highways.<p>The amendments of the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008 are focused around enhancing toll collection and making commute easier with the use of technological frameworks. </p><p>In an <a href="https://www.pib.gov.in/PressReleasePage.aspx?PRID=2159700#:~:text=Annual%20Pass%20scheme%20will%20be,plaza%20crossings%20whichever%20is%20earlier." rel="nofollow">announcement</a> made in August, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) introduced a FASTag-based Annual Pass Scheme after a payment of Rs 3,000 is issued. The pass remains valid across 200 NH fee plaza crossings, or one year validity, whichever occurs first. </p>.FASTag annual pass: Highway toll operators to get 3 months compensation for loss in revenue.<p>The scheme has been effective since August 15, for non- commercial cars, jeeps, and vans. The scheme continues to make commute smoother for the users who avail the Annual Pass, which prompted the ministry to the newest notification with regards to digital payments. </p><p>Earlier this month, NHAI announced that it is set to install QR codes at project information signboards across the national highway networks. It is to provide commuters with access to important information while travelling in an instant. </p>