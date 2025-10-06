Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Cash users without valid FASTag to pay double the toll fee

The amendments of the National Highways Fee Rules, 2008 are focused around enhancing toll collection and making commute easier with the use of technology.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 12:42 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 12:42 IST
India NewsNHAIFASTagMinistry of Road Transport and Highways

Follow us on :

Follow Us