CBI probing MMTC coal import 'scam'

According to the terms of the agreement, the MMTC could either agree to further extend or negotiate a fresh Long-Term Agreement with the company. The PSU availed itself of the first extended delivery period without any controversy, in which the coal price was kept at $96 per metric tonne.

The officials said the second extended delivery period was decided in alleged "connivance of MMTC officials and Anglo American Metallurgical Coal Pty Ltd" when the PSU officials agreed to a price of $300 per metric tonne while the previous year it was $96 per metric tonne.

Sources said the prices were to be negotiated through mutual discussion before the commencement of the relevant delivery period to extend the agreement for the delivery period. If the prices were not favourable to the MMTC, it could have entered into a fresh Long-Term Agreement, which would have enabled all coal suppliers to compete and thereby resulted in a competitive price.

A senior official of the MMTC had also recorded on the note sheet that up to March 2009, MMTC should try to avoid and defer the $300 per metric tonne (FOB) price of coal to be finalized for 2008-09. The caution was given as customers of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Ltd (RINL)-MMTC had enough stock to meet their requirements up to March 2009.