CBI registers its first FIR under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

New Delhi: The CBI has registered its first FIR under newly enforced Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita against two Delhi Police officers for allegedly demanding Rs 10 lakh bribe to help the release of a person lodged in Tihar Jail, officials on Thursday said.

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has replaced the British era Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The FIR registered on Wednesday evening booking Head Constables Ravindra Dhaka and Parveen Saini both posted in Narcotics Cell, Maurice Nagar, under BNA 61(2) related to alleged criminal conspiracy and provisions of bribery under the Prevention of Corruption Act, they said.