CDS Gen Anil Chauhan's tenure extended by eight months up to May

Gen Chauhan's current stint as the top military officer is scheduled to end on September 30.
Last Updated : 24 September 2025, 16:49 IST
Published 24 September 2025, 16:49 IST
