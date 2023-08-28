Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Celebration of Onam by all gives message of social harmony: President Murmu

The festival marks the beginning of the harvest season and is a unique example of Kerala’s rich cultural heritage, the president said in a message.
Last Updated 28 August 2023, 14:03 IST

Follow Us

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted citizens on the eve of Onam and said the celebration of the festival by all irrespective of their religious and caste identities gives a message of social harmony.

The festival marks the beginning of the harvest season and is a unique example of Kerala’s rich cultural heritage, the president said in a message.

"This festival is also an occasion to express gratitude towards nature. Celebration of this festival by all irrespective of their religious and caste identities also gives a message of social harmony," Murmu said.

She extended best wishes to all fellow citizens living in India and abroad, especially the brothers and sisters of Kerala and hoped that 'this joyous festival inspires us to contribute to the progress of our nation and strengthen the spirit of brotherhood among fellow citizens”.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 28 August 2023, 14:03 IST)
India NewsDroupadi MurmuOnam

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT