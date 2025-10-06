Skipper Roston Chase rues West Indies' poor financial health

<p>Ahmedabad: West Indies Test skipper Roston Chase is living an extremely hard life right now. Elevated as the captain of a fallen empire this May, the 33-year-old all-rounder has so far overseen four chastening defeats in as many games — three against Australia and the latest against India on Saturday.</p>.<p>The biggest problem facing Chase right now, as he struggles to resurrect the sagging fortunes of the once-mighty side, is the inability of his batters to make substantial contributions. None of his top-order batters average above 30 — opener Tangerine Chanderpaul has the best at 29.89 — and their inadequacy to handle high-quality bowling, even on friendly pitches, stood exposed in the opening Test for an umpteenth time at the Narendra Modi Stadium.</p>.Tanmay and Ajitesh: Once Kohli's U-19 lieutenants are on-field umpires for Australia A series.<p>In the first innings, West Indies were bowled out for 162 in 44.1 overs, and they fared even worse in the second, getting bowled out for 146 in 45.1 overs. In total, both their innings combined lasted a maximum of three sessions. Chase, addressing the media following the crushing innings and 140-run defeat, acknowledged that the constant failures of the batters are hurting the West Indies.</p>.<p>“We had a poor batting display. This has been something that has been plaguing us for the past two series. We've not been able to at least bat 80 overs, bat a day, or even get at least 250 or 300 runs on the board. So, anytime you win a toss in a Test match and bat and you don't bat out the first day, you're always going to be in danger,” said Chase.</p>.<p>Chase rued the poor financial health of Cricket West Indies but felt the onus is on players to take more responsibility in turning things around. “I don't really want to touch too much on that (more funding from ICC). But what I would say is yes, there is obviously a struggle in the Caribbean for finances. So whatever help we can get, if they are planning to get the help, I hope that we do get it so that we could strengthen the infrastructure for the cricket. I think the systems in the Caribbean are a bit poor in terms of training facilities and stuff. </p>.<p>“I'm not using that as an excuse or something to hide behind for poor performances that we've been putting out lately. I still think that the onus is on the players to find some way to turn up brands, tickets and stuff. So I don't really want to get too much into that.</p>.<p>“I just think that we have to improve our skill levels. And also, if the skill level is there, we're not doing it for long enough periods. And in Test cricket, obviously, it's five days. You have to do it for five days. If you just do it for maybe one day, two days, you're still not going to be on top or even in the game. So I just think it's a case where we need to improve that skill level for longer periods.”</p>