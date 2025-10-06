Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportscricket

Skipper Roston Chase rues West Indies' poor financial health

The biggest problem facing Chase right now, as he struggles to resurrect the sagging fortunes of the once-mighty side, is the inability of his batters to make substantial contributions.
Last Updated : 05 October 2025, 19:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 October 2025, 19:01 IST
Sports NewsCricketWest IndiesRoston Chase

Follow us on :

Follow Us