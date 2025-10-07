<p>New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday approved four multi-tracking railway projects covering 18 Districts in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh with a cost of approximately Rs 24,634 crore.</p><p>Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi took this decision. </p><p>The projects will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 894 km and help in providing seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods and services, the Minister said. </p> .<p>These projects are 3rd and 4th line between Wardha and Bhusawal covering 314 km in Maharashtra; an 84 km 4th line between Gondia and Dongargarh in Maharashtra and Chhattisgarh; 259 km 3rd and 4th line between Vadodara - Ratlam in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh; and 4th line covering 84 km distance of Itarsi-Bhopal- Bina in Madhya Pradesh.Entire project expected to complete by 2030-31. </p><p>"The approved multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 3,633 villages, which have a population of about 85.84 lakh and two Aspirational Districts (Vidisha and Rajnandgaon),” the statement said.</p> .<p>The new lines will also enhance connectivity to key destinations, including Sanchi, the Satpura Tiger Reserve, the rock shelters in Bhimbetka, the Hazara falls, and the Nawegaon National Park, he said. </p><p>"The projects are planned on the PM-Gati Shakti National Master Plan with a focus on enhancing multi-modal connectivity and logistic efficiency through integrated planning and stakeholder consultations. These projects will provide seamless connectivity for the movement of people, goods, and services,” a statement said.</p>