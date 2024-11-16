Centre approves the Uniform Protection Protocol for users of Indian Grid

The uniform protection protocol aims to ensure Grid stability, reliability, security and also greatly supports India’s vision for integration of 450 GW renewable energy into the National Grid by 2030 and ambitious target of 2100 GW of renewable energy by 2047, the statement said.

The Uniform Protection Protocol shall be applicable to all regional entities, State/Central/Private Generating Companies/ Generating Stations, transmission Licensees and RPCs, connected at 220 kV (132 kV for NER) and above, the statement said.

This protocol addresses the protection requirements for thermal and hydro generating units, renewable energy generations (REGs), battery energy storage system (BESS), substations, transmission lines, and HVDC (high voltage direct current) terminals, the statement said