Centre clears Rs 62,000-crore deal to buy 'made in India' 97 Tejas Mark 1A fighter jets

The HAL, however, has not been able to supply a single Tejas LCA Mk-1A to the IAF because of the US major General Electric’s failure to supply the F404 engines for the aircraft.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 23:44 IST
India NewsDefenceHALTejas

