Centre expands 'Bharat' brand to include chana whole and masur dal

The government has allocated 3 lakh tonnes of chana and 68,000 tonnes of moong to the cooperatives.
PTI
Last Updated : 23 October 2024, 09:27 IST

Published 23 October 2024, 09:27 IST
