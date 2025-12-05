<p class="bodytext">A festival dedicated to films on the environment and climate change will be held on December 6 and 7 at Bangalore International Centre, Domlur, from 12 pm to 8 pm. Called the ‘All Living Things Environmental Film Festival’ (ALT EFF), it will screen 35 films from around the world. The makers of eight of these films will be available for audience interaction.</p>.Soaring gold prices drive up jewellery rentals in Bengaluru.<p class="bodytext">One of the inaugural screenings will be the Indian premiere of the Japanese short ‘Kentaro’. Based on a seven-year-old boy, it explores the future of society amid a declining population. Other critically acclaimed films include ‘Yintah’ and ‘Black Butterflies’. Among the Indian selections are ‘Seaspeaker’ (about the traditional knowledge of an elderly fisherman), ‘Down The Drain’ (focusing on people running Bengaluru’s sewage systems), and ‘Waste and The City’ (about the Mavallipura landfill to the north of Bengaluru), among others.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Panel discussions on land rights, waste, and the future of storytelling will also be held, alongside performances such as ‘Jal, Jungle, Jameen’ and ‘Plastic Asura’.</p>.<p class="bodytext">For schedule and tickets, visit @alt.eff on Instagram.</p>