Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Two-day environmental film festival this weekend at Bangalore International Centre

Called the ‘All Living Things Environmental Film Festival’ (ALT EFF), it will screen 35 films from around the world. The makers of eight of these films will be available for audience interaction.
Last Updated : 04 December 2025, 21:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 December 2025, 21:17 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsMetrolife

Follow us on :

Follow Us