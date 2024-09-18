Centre inflated cost of making Vande Bharat sleeper trains, alleges TMC MP Saket Gokhale; 'Fake news', says Railways

"Cost per coach multiplied by the number of coaches equals the cost of the train. In sleeper projects, cost per coach is lower than all benchmarks because of the transparency in process. We have increased the number of coaches from 16 to 24 to make longer trains, keeping the total number of coaches in contract constant. This is because there is high demand for train travel," it said.

"Earlier: 200 trains X 16 coaches = 3,200. Revised: 133 trains X 24 coaches = 3,192. The total contract value has actually reduced because there are economies when train length is increased. We are making a record number of non AC coaches (12,000) looking at the high demand for railway travel," it said.

However, Gokhale countered it calling the Ministry's argument as "ridiculous because the contract is awarded 'per train' and not 'per coach'. Train costs involve more than just 'making coaches'. This is the stupidest cover up ever. The contract Rs 58,000 crores revised from 200 to just 133 trains. Cost per train went up shockingly from Rs 290 crore to Rs 435 crore".

He asked Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav to explain who is benefitting from this.