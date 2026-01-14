Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre may soon consider IAF’s proposal to buy 114 Rafale jets from France

A decision from the Defence Acquisition Council chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected in near future before French President Emmanuel Macron’s planned India visit next month.
Last Updated : 14 January 2026, 17:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 14 January 2026, 17:11 IST
India NewsFranceDefenceRafale

Follow us on :

Follow Us