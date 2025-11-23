<p>Bengaluru: The Centre has sought removal of North Indian rosewood (Dalbergia sissoo) from the list of species whose international trade is controlled and reiterated its opposition to the listing of Boswellia trees as a regulated species.</p><p>The two issues were discussed in the June 2023 meeting of the Plants Committee of the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES). While rosewood trees are in high demand for various uses (furniture to musical instruments), Boswellia species are known for their medicinal value as well as a source of frankincense.</p>.Environmental protection not matter of administrative choice but constitutional mandate: SC.<p>While the suggestion for the rosewood was limited to a "study on the conservation and trade", the committee set up an intersessional working group on Boswellia trees in view of the findings in a report on the international species. Switzerland had called for a meeting of range states for Boswellia species. An international working group set up later</p><p>The global assessment of the Boswellia tree species by the International Union for Conservation of Nature paints a stark picture. Of the six species in the Boswellia family, two have been listed as critically endangered while four others are flagged as endangered species.</p><p>The document submitted by the plants committee ahead of the 20th meeting of the parties to the CITES had India opposing the genus level listing of the Boswellia trees. "The work should focus on the identification of species in trade that are endangered," India suggested.</p><p>The draft decisions on Boswellia now proposes, subject to external funding, exchange of information regarding export, transit and importing of the species among range and importing states, identify the species in trade and evaluate whether there was a necessity to list them in a list of regulated or monitored species.</p><p>The draft decision on the rosewood species includes capacity building efforts on the 13 high priority and 14 medium priority species, seeking feedback of the parties to the report on rosewood species and reviewing, updating and expanding the factsheets, subject to fund availability. India noted that the North Indian rosewood was a "low priority" tree as per the report and suggested its removal from the list of species where trade is controlled (Appendix II).</p><p>The countries will debate the draft decisions over the next four days and suggest amendments, if required, before finalising the CITES' stand.</p>