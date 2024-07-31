Centre opposes plea seeking refund of royalty on mines, mineral-bearing lands; Supreme Court reserves order

He emphasised on justice to be done for both sides. The court may consider saying that neither the state government may demand any levy retrospectively nor the private parties or PSUs which have paid would seek any refund of the money, he said.

The nine-judge bench also comprising justices Hrishikesh Roy, Abhay S Oka, J B Pardiwala, Manoj Misra, B V Nagarathna, Ujjal Bhuyan, Satish Chandra Sharma and Augustine George Masih, reserved its order on the issue of whether royalty levied by the Centre on mines and mineral-bearing lands since 1989 will be refunded to the states.

Senior advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appearing for Jharkhand Mineral Development Authority, made submissions in favour of making the judgment retrospective. On the aspect of financial implications if the judgment were to apply retrospectively, Dwivedi suggested that past arrears could be paid in instalments.

Senior advocate Vijay Hansaria, appearing for Uttar Pradesh, argued that the high court had upheld the state levy and now, the apex court has also approved it. All companies except two companies have been paying the state government's tax, he said.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, representing Mahanadi Coalfields, argued that the past levy demands would be in excess of the net worth of many companies and application of the judgment retrospectively would push companies to bankruptcy.

Several companies involved in mining activities supported the Centre's position on refund of royalty to mineral-bearing states.