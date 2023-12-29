Centre rejected Delhi, Punjab tableaux for R-Day parade to exact revenge on AAP: Delhi min Saurabh Bharadwaj

New Delhi: Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Friday said the BJP-led central government has rejected the tableaux of Delhi and Punjab for the Republic Day parade to 'exact revenge on the AAP', which is in power in the capital and the border state.

Addressing a press conference, Bharadwaj said the Centre has rejected Delhi's tableaux for three years now.

The last time Delhi's tableau featured in the Republic Day parade was in 2021. It showcased the Shahjahanabad redevelopment project, according to officials.

Bharadwaj said Delhi's tableau this year would have showcased schools in the city and the Mohalla Clinic model.

"The tableau of Delhi, which is the capital of the country, was rejected by the Centre. Its tableau was rejected for the 2022 parade and then for the 2023 parade and now it has been rejected again for the 2024 parade," the minister said.