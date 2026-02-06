LIVE Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Trapped Deal: Suspended Oppn MPs slam India-US trade pact

Hello Readers! Amid fiery four days in the Parliament, the Motion of Thanks to President's address was passed in the Lok Sabha without Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. The Rajya Sabha, passed the motion, after the PMs speech on Thursday evening. The Opposition has alleged that LoP in Lok Sabha was not allowed to speak complete his speech on the floor of the House, and has constantly disrupted the proceedings. Discussion on Budget starts today. Stay tuned with DH for live updates.