Parliament Budget Session Live Updates | Trapped Deal: Suspended Oppn MPs slam India-US trade pact

Hello Readers! Amid fiery four days in the Parliament, the Motion of Thanks to President's address was passed in the Lok Sabha without Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech. The Rajya Sabha, passed the motion, after the PMs speech on Thursday evening. The Opposition has alleged that LoP in Lok Sabha was not allowed to speak complete his speech on the floor of the House, and has constantly disrupted the proceedings. Discussion on Budget starts today. Stay tuned with DH for live updates.
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 06:19 IST
11:4906 Feb 2026

Parliament Budget Session Updates | Ravneet Bittu reacts to comments made on him

11:4706 Feb 2026

Parliament Budget Session Updates | Suspended Opposition MPs stage protest outside Parliament  

11:0706 Feb 2026

Parliament Budget Session Updates | The Lok Sabha has lost more 19 hours this session, says Speaker Om Birla

11:0506 Feb 2026

Parliament Budget Session Updates | Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 pm amid ruckus

09:4706 Feb 2026

Parliament Budget Session Updates | Congress' K C Venugopal writes to Lok Sabha Speaker

