Centre renames Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres as Ayushman Arogya Mandir

New Delhi: The government has decided to rename the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres as 'Ayushman Arogya Mandir' and the Union Health Ministry has sent a letter to the states and Union territories to implement the rebranding exercise by end of this year, according to official sources.

The ministry has asked states to upload photographs of rebranded primary health facilities on the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) portal. It has underlined that the National Health Mission (NHM) logo is to be retained in the rebranded centres, they said.

The rebranded AB-HWCs will also have a new tagline -- 'Arogyam Parmam Dhanam'.