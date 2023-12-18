Centre tables Telecommunications Bill in Lok Sabha seeking temporary control of services in case of public emergency

New Delhi: A new telecom bill, introduced in Lok Sabha on Monday, allows the government to temporarily take control of telecom services in the interest of national security, drops OTT in definition of telecom services and provides for non-auction route for allocation of satellite spectrum.

The Centre will take temporary possession of telecom network in case of any public emergency or in the interest of public safety, as per the Telecommunications Bill, 2023.

The bill proposes to stop transmission and intercept messages in case of public emergency, in the interest of the public, to prevent incitement for committing offence etc.