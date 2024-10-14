Centre upgrades Chirag Paswan's security with a Z-category cover

<p>New Delhi/Patna: The Union government has enhanced the security of Cabinet minister Chirag Paswan and provided him with a Z-category cover, official sources said on Monday.</p>.<p>The 41-year-old minister of food processing industries is also the president of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas).</p>.<p>Till now, he was being guarded by a small team of the central paramilitary force SSB.</p>.Can give up ministerial post for principles like my father did: Chirag Paswan.<p>The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has directed the CRPF VIP security wing to extend a Z-category cover to Paswan. The new security team will cover the minister's movement across the country, the sources said.</p>.<p>The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) guards a number of VIPs, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, apart from other central ministers and dignitaries.</p>.<p>The VIP security cover categorisations begin from the highest Z+ and is followed by Z, Y+, Y and X. </p>