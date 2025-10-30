Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre urges states to align MGNREGA funds for water works, set up protected drinking water zones

This issue was discussed in the second edition of the 'District Collectors' Peyjal Samvad', organised by the Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation (DDWS) under the Ministry of Jal Shakti.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 15:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 15:05 IST
India Newsdrinking waterMGNREGAJal Shakti Ministry

Follow us on :

Follow Us