Challenges for Modi in his third term as prime minister

The economy has jumped five places to be the fifth-largest in the world in the past decade under Modi's rule and he has said he will lift it to the third position. But the country's per capita income still remains the lowest among G20 nations.

Nevertheless, S&P Global Ratings in late May raised India's sovereign rating outlook to 'positive' from 'stable' while retaining the rating at 'BBB-', saying the country's robust economic expansion was having a constructive impact on its credit metrics.

"Middle class is the driving force of the country," Modi said at an alliance meeting on Friday. "In the coming days we will work on increasing middle class savings, improving their quality of life, and seeing what needs to be changed in our rules to achieve that."