BJP leader Sanjay Tandon's mother passes away in Chandigarh

Tandon who is a senior BJP leader from Chandigarh, said her last rites would be held at the Sector 25 crematorium at 3 pm.
PTI
Last Updated : 24 October 2024, 09:17 IST

Published 24 October 2024, 09:17 IST
