BJP leader Sanjay Tandon's mother passes away in Chandigarh

<p>Chandigarh: Senior BJP leader Sanjay Tandon's mother Brij Pal Tandon passed away on Thursday. She was 91.</p>.<p>Tandon, a senior BJP leader from Chandigarh, said her last rites would be held at the Sector 25 crematorium at 3 pm.</p>.<p>"She had not been keeping well for the past several days and was admitted to a hospital," Tandon told <em>PTI</em>.</p>.<p>Tandon's father Balramji Dass Tandon served as Chhattisgarh governor and was one of the founder-members of the Jana Sangh -- the BJP's precursor. He died about six years ago.</p>