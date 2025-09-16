<p>Mangaluru: The Additional Civil Judge of JMFC Court, Belthangady T H Vijayendra on Tuesday rejected the bail application of a complainant-witness who was arrested by the SIT, which is probing the mass burial case in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dharmasthala">Dharmasthala</a>. </p><p>The argument was on the basis that it was a serious case. There is also the possibility of evidence being destroyed as the investigation is still in progress. Assistant Public Prosecutor Divyaraj Hegde represented the state.</p>.Dharmasthala case: SIT conducts mahazar of spot from where skull was taken by complainant witness.<p>The complainant witness had remained in SIT custody until September 6, after which he was remanded in judicial custody. As he did not have legal representation, the court arranged for a lawyer through the District Legal Services Authority. </p><p>The complainant witness in the case had handed over a human skull to the police, claiming it was the skull of a body he had buried. However, during interrogation by the Special Investigation Team (SIT), he admitted that the skull did not belong to the body he had buried. Subsequently, the SIT officials arrested him and produced him before the Belthangady JMFC Court on August 23.</p><p>A case was registered against him under Section 221, 227, 228, 229, 231, 236, 248, 336 of the BNS .</p>