Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Dharmasthala case: Court reject bail application of complainant witness held by SIT

The complainant witness had remained in SIT custody until September 6, after which he was remanded in judicial custody.
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 16:23 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 16:23 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaSITDharmasthala

Follow us on :

Follow Us