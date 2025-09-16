<p>Lucknow: Several police personnel, including senior officials, were injured in clashes between the locals and cops after a NEET aspirant was shot dead allegedly by cattle smugglers in Pipraich area in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur district late on Monday night.</p><p>According to the sources, a group of cattle smugglers, who were travelling in a pick-up truck, intercepted the student, identified as 16-year old Deepak Gupta, who was riding a two-wheeler.</p><p>The smugglers allegedly hit Deepak’s two-wheeler from behind and later shot him dead when he fell down, sources said. They dumped his body in the nearby fields in Saraiya village. Deepak was rushed to the hospital but was declared dead by the doctors on arrival.</p><p>A mob of villagers later chased the smugglers and managed to catch one of them, who was thrashed by the locals.</p>.Cow smugglers mow down cop in Uttar Pradesh; one killed, 2 held in encounter.<p>A police team, which reached the spot upon getting the information, had to face the wrath of the locals when they tried to rescue the smuggler.</p><p>In the ensuing clash between the villagers and the cops, many police personnel, including some senior police officials, were injured. Some villagers also sustained injuries in the police action, sources said.</p><p>Irate villagers blocked a busy road and staged a demonstration demanding arrest of the smugglers.</p><p>Security personnel in strength were deployed in the area along with the PAC. The injured smuggler was admitted to the hospital. Police said that the situation was under control.</p>