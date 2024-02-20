Chandigarh mayoral polls: Arvind Kejriwal thanks Supreme Court, says it saved democracy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has saved democracy in these "difficult times", Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, thanking the court for its decision in the Chandigarh mayoral polls case.

The top court has said it would direct recounting of votes polled in the controversial elections and declaration of result after considering the eight 'defaced' ballots that were declared invalid by the returning officer.

"Thank you SC for saving democracy in these difficult times," Kejriwal said in a post on X.