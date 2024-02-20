JOIN US
Homeindiachandigarh

Chandigarh mayoral polls: Arvind Kejriwal thanks Supreme Court, says it saved democracy

"Thank you SC for saving democracy in these difficult times," Kejriwal said in a post on X.
Last Updated 20 February 2024, 11:08 IST

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has saved democracy in these "difficult times", Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal said on Tuesday, thanking the court for its decision in the Chandigarh mayoral polls case.

The top court has said it would direct recounting of votes polled in the controversial elections and declaration of result after considering the eight 'defaced' ballots that were declared invalid by the returning officer.

"Thank you SC for saving democracy in these difficult times," Kejriwal said in a post on X.

The BJP won the Chandigarh mayoral polls on January 30 defeating the comfortably placed AAP-Congress alliance candidate after the returning officer declared as invalid eight votes of the coalition partners, drawing accusations of tampering with ballots.

Manoj Sonkar of the BJP defeated Kuldeep Kumar after polling 16 votes against his rival's 12 to bag the mayor's post. Sonkar, however, resigned subsequently, while three AAP councillors defected to the BJP.

(Published 20 February 2024, 11:08 IST)
