Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachandigarh

'During Operation Sindoor, we followed Lord Krishna's message': Rajnath Singh

'We showed to the world that India does not want war, but if it is compelled, then it does not run away and gives a strong reply.'
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 14:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 14:25 IST
India NewsRajnath SinghChandigarhKurukshetraOperation Sindoor

Follow us on :

Follow Us