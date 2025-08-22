<p>Chandigarh: Renowned Punjabi actor Jaswinder Bhalla died at a private hospital in Mohali on Friday morning following a brief illness, a family friend said. He was 65.</p><p>His friend Bal Mukand Sharma said Bhalla was admitted to the hospital two days ago after he fell ill.</p><p>Bhalla had not been keeping well for the past some time, Sharma added. His last rites will take place in Mohali on Saturday.</p><p>A popular comedian and character actor, Bhalla was known for his roles in Punjabi films such as <em>Carry on Jatta</em>, <em>Mahaul Theek Hai</em>, Gaddi Jandi Eh Challangan Mardi, Jatt Airways, and Jatt &amp; Juliet 2.</p><p>Many political leaders across party lines condoled his death, remembering him for his contribution to public life.</p>.<p>"The sudden departure of Jaswinder Bhalla Ji from this world is extremely sorrowful. The heart is saddened by the silence of the jingle of Chhankatian. May Waheguru grant him a place at His feet. Chacha Chatra will always reside in our hearts," Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann posted on X.</p><p>Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring also condoled Bhalla's demise.</p>.<p>"Deeply saddened by the passing of Jaswinder Bhalla ji. A proud Punjabi voice around the world, his contribution and love for the community will always be remembered. Heartfelt condolences to his family &amp; admirers," Warring said on X.</p><p>The news of his death has left the Punjabi actors and artists in deep shock.</p><p>Bhalla did his Master of Science from Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, where he also went on to serve as a faculty member. He retired in 2020 as professor and head of the Department of Extension Education.</p><p>As an actor, Bhalla was known for his satirical comedy and wit in Punjabi movies. His role of advocate Dhillon from 2012's "Carry on Jatta", featuring Gippy Grewal, and Mahie Gill, became a memorable one.</p><p>His impeccable comic timing and unique catchphrases struck a chord with the audience.</p><p>Bhalla's son, Pukhraj Bhalla, is also an actor and has starred in many Punjabi movies.</p>