WATCH: Chandigarh dhaba man frying parathas in 'diesel' oil goes viral

Parathas are everybody's favorite, but have you seen paratha fried in diesel?
A viral video online shows a man in a Chandigarh dhaba claiming that the oil he uses to 'fry' parathas is diesel. His claim worried netizens enough for them to tag the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) out of concern.
In the video the cook first roll out the dough and stuffs it with potato mix, he then bakes it in a pan. After that, he pours loads of oil on the paratha, saying that it is 'diesel'.
The video, posted on May 12, got lakhs of view but has since been taken down but is still being circulated by aghast netizens who seem completely unenamored by the 'diesel-wala paratha'.
Published 14 May 2024, 12:40 IST