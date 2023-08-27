Chandrayaan: Scientists were sent to jail during Congress rule, says Rajasthan BJP chief

"These days Gehlot is afraid of the red diary and of losing the election. To hide the black deeds and corruption under the Congress government, he makes such statements. But the public now knows the truth and will not spare the Congress," the BJP chief of the poll-bound state said.

He asked the chief minister why his cabinet colleague Rajendra Gudha was sacked if he was not scared of the 'red diary' that Gudha possessed. Sacked Rajasthan minister Rajendra Gudha had claimed that the red diary which he had secured from the residence of Congress leader Dharmendra Rathore during an income tax raid in July 2020 on the directions of the chief minister had details of Gehlot's financial transactions.