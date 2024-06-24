Changed numbers dictate changed dynamics in the 18th Lok Sabha

The Opposition made its presence felt with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi showing a copy of the Constitution to PM Narendra Modi when he was being sworn in, and union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan faced shouts of “NEET” when he was taking oath.

As the House convened, Mahtab, too, faced chants from the Opposition members, following which the National Anthem was played.

“We are meeting today, on the first sitting of the Lok Sabha, which is a solemn occasion. A new Lok Sabha vested with great and honorous responsibilities for ensuring the welfare of the entire country and our people. The House has been elected under the Constitution,” Mahtab said, asking members to observe a few minutes of silence about the commencement of the House.